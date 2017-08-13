ISLAMABAD - Lahore High Court Judge Jawad Hassan has urged sessions judges to equip themselves with laws related to money-laundering, terrorist-financing and intellectual property rights in view of the changing national and international scenario.

He expressed these views as chief guest during the certificate awarding ceremony of a one-week training course at the Federal Judicial Academy on Saturday.

“We live in a constantly changing world. It always will be. We must grasp new realities and learn the desired skills and new approaches to laws to become effective individuals and judicial officers.”

Regarding the importance of the new laws, their relevance and effective application, he said, “In this globalized world, we have to grapple with new issues and questions of law. In this age of technology, we have to deal with many horrendous issues such as money-laundering, terrorist-financing, intellectual property rights and such other matters both national and global in nature, therefore, we must have to be agile learners, adapt and learn new laws, among other things, quickly in a new fast-changing environment”.

He further said, “Recognizing the nature of emerging changes and challenges is a key to examining the current context in which we live, and the major changes to be expected in our future that should inform how we think of education training today because it is a question of preparing our generations for the future and saving our future. In this context, a key concern is a respect for new skills, equipping ourselves with new tools of the trade and aligning those with effective delivery of justice to the people.”

He said, “We have to learn enormous amount to become effective judges. There are various ways to broaden the perspective and vision. Training always stands out to broaden the vision. These training not only provide us the opportunity to learn from one another but also widen the vision for research but also bring improvements the quality of judgments.”

Twenty-one additional district and sessions judges from all over Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan attended the weeklong training course.