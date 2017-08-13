FAISALABAD/SARGODHA - A female constable along with her husband and son were gunned over allegedly over her love marriage here on Saturday.

According to police, parents and brothers of the female constable Nagina were not happy with her over her free will marriage.

They had allegedly nursed a grudge against the couple to settle a score with her over the disgrace she brought to her family. Police said that her brother came her house on the pretext to meet her and killed the couple and their son.

The bodies were rushed to local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have started investigation.

TWO CRUSHED

In Sargodha, two students died when a passenger coach hit a motorcycle here on Saturday.

Rescue sources said that a speeding passenger coach knocked down a motorcycle, carrying two students near Bhagtanwala area. Resultantly both the riders died on the spot while the coach driver escaped the scene. The bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem and the people held protest demonstration against the incident.