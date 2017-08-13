CHINIOT - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PTI chief Imran Khan were two sides of the same coin and that neither of the two had the capability to solve Pakistan's problems.

Addressing a public rally in Chiniot, Bilawal said that every PPP government had undertaken development projects for the city.

"PPP had given the go-ahead to make Chiniot a district," he said. "The current government is not worried about the masses but they are instead focused more on the coffers," he said.

Bilawal slammed ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif for leading a rally from Islamabad to Lahore. The PPP chairman wondered to whom Sharif was sending a message with his power show. The PPP chairman said that his party workers were once again ready to defeat PML-N in the general elections. He said that PPP was defeated in the polls according to a planned strategy. "In 2013 polls, we were defeated according to a well thought-out strategy," he said.

Bilawal slammed PTI chairman Imran Khan as well during his speech, asking the cricketer-turned-politician what he had done for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ever since his party came to power in the province.

"In which area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are the rivers of milk and honey flowing?" he asked.

Bilawal said that if Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan consisted of a place where women were no longer safe, the Taliban were estranged brothers and abuses were common, then the people would reject such an ideology.

"Sharif and Khan are two sides of the same coin," shouted Bilawal. "Both of them have damaged the politics of this country," he added.

He urged the people not to be dismayed by Sharif and Khan but told them to vote for PPP in the next election. Every PPP government, Bilawal said, had served the common people.

“The enthusiasm of the jiyalas shows that the party is all set to launch its election campaign with full fervour.”

“PML-N is anti-labourers, anti-poor and anti-farmers and the sole purpose of its leaders is to fill their own treasuries,” he said taking a jibe at the Sharif led-party.

Bilawal said that PPP founder and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had constructed an embankment to save Chiniot from floods. “PPP had always served you (people of Chiniot) as thousands of homeless people had been provided homes in Chiniot,” the PPP chairman said.

Bilawal recalled that all the major gas projects in Chiniot had been launched during the Benazir Bhutto government. It was the PPP which had made efforts to give Chiniot the status of district, he added. Stadiums for locals were also built in the area.

Agencies