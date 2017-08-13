LAHORE - It was like a conqueror returned home as the people were waiting anxiously for their hero.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif expectedly received a warm welcome in his hometown after four-day journey to Lahore.

Earlier, he left Gujranwala where hundreds of PML-N supporters kept walking for kilometres along with his convoy.

At Kala Shah Kaku, hundreds of vehicles joined his convoy. Fist stage for the welcome was set at Shahdara station where thousands of people thronged from Sheikhupura and Imamia Colony, the roads connecting at famous Shahdara Chowk.

Despite scorching heat, people left their homes to welcome former premier. The huge crowd compelled the convoy to move on a snail's pace and it consumed three hours to reach it the spot.

Local leaders, in forms of groups, kept joining the gathering and as the sun set, two rows of GT Road were full with human heads.

"We have been preparing for these celebrations for last three days," said Rashid Mehmood, a worker of PML-N.

In his view, majority of Lahore believed that judiciary did injustice to Nawaz Sharif.

"We remember people of Lahore used to sit outside their home waiting for electricity for hours," said Ali, a local resident of Shahdara.

“But now the leader who changed the situation has been replaced unfairly,” he said.

However, Syed Sabtain believed this political show was overreaction of ruling party. "They have governments in federal and this province as well so this gathering is not a strange thing," he said.

In his view, former PM claimed of turning the fate of poor but in last thrèe days he had been struggling to earn his bread and butter.

"All businesses have been halted in the name of security," he said.

Dozens of women in green and white dresses sitting on trucks also came in support of former PM.

Dr Shizraa while talking to The Nation said five-person decision had been rejected by thousands today. "No court is bigger than people's court," she said.

Youth were seen dancing on the songs of political party and sloganeering "Look who came, Lion Lion".

Repeating the Gujranwala episode the passion and enthusiasm of the ruling party was seen at its peak.

For kilometres, the PML-N flags were seen hoisting and people responding to the slogans tirelessly.

Green caps, wrist bands and shirts were everywhere in the massive gathering.

The rally turned into a joyous procession when former PM called them to join till Data Darbar and listen to his final speech there.

After the Ravi Bridge, the entire avenue was decorated with rock star music stages after few yards.

The former PM’s vehicle was welcomed in his home with fireworks and loud speakers repeating his contributions.

"Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif, PM Nawaz Sharif," groups were seen enchanting.

"My vote is my honour," said Omer Ahmed walking on the road and trying to reach the stage of former PM as soon as possible.

Lahore is heart of Pakistan and today it voted again in favour of Nawaz Sharif.

The Punjabi music being played for the former PM kept the spirits of people high.

The ancient tall buildings of old Lahore were filled with people eager to get glimpse of Nawaz Sharif.

Every inch of walls in the city was displayed with huge posters of former PM.

The crowd kept responding to Sharif and promising raising both hands.

But same posters were seen thrown on roads soon after the former PM’s address concluded.

RAHUL BASHARAT