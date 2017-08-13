BAHAWALPUR - A meeting of Bahawalpur divisional administration was held to review the annual development projects in presence of Federal Minister for Education Baligur Rehman and Punjab Minister for Cooperative Saqib Zafar.

In the meeting, funds were issued to departments concerned for the developmental projects including Rs100 million issued for the Ring Road Railway Station to Bino Hospital through Deewanwali Pulli, Rs20 million for 89 Acre Forest Park, Rs20 million for the Slaughter House construction, Rs22 million for multipurpose sports hall in Cheema Town, and Rs30 million for repair and maintenance of Derawar Fort.

While addressing the meeting, the federal minister said that developmental projects be completed on time with good quality. He directed that in the construction of new projects, security, parking and sewerage system be completed timely.

He said that preservation of Bahawalpur's historic and cultural heritage schemes be made according to their real identity. Historical monument's restoration and provision of facilities will promote tourism in this area, he said. It was told in the meeting that Forest Park Scheme is being started with the estimated cost of 199 million rupee.

It consists of 89 acre which will have lake, botanical garden, children's swings and rides, tree houses, fountains, boating, laws on 37 acres and forest on 12 acre while wildlife will be provided with their natural habitat.