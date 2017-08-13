The skies of the Federal Capital were filled with rainbow colours, emanating from the roaring jets as they rehearsed their breathtaking maneuvers on a bright sunny day yesterday.

Although it was a full dress rehearsal, the venue was filled with people who wanted to witness this jaw dropping aerial spectacle.

The air show is to be held in Fatima Jinnah Park F-9, Islamabad and Sea View, Karachi on August 14.

The special appearance of “Solo Turk”, the famous Turkish aerobatic team of Turkish Air Force and the internationally acclaimed “Saudi Hawks” of Royal Saudi Air Force alongside PAF aircraft will add colours to this mega event.

Besides the two teams from said countries, the pride of Pakistan JF-17 Thunder is also performing in the much awaited air show.

Another salient feature of the show is the Tri-Services free fall display of Special Services personnel. Mirage, SAAB-2000, and Augusta-139 from PAF, MI-17 and PUMA helicopters from Army Aviation will also perform during the show in Islamabad at 1300 hours, Moreover, F-16, PAF aerobatics team Sherdil, P-3C Orion, Z-9, Alouette-III and Sea King helicopters will mesmerize the audience at Sea View Karachi at 1430 hours on August 14.