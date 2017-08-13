SIALKOT - The young doctors continued their strike in Sialkot’s both the teaching hospitals and did not attend the patients due to which they suffered great ordeal. The young doctors of Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital and Govt Sardar Begum Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot vowed to continue their strike till the acceptances of their demands.

KILLING: A person was brutally tortured to death by some unknown accused in village Qila Kalarwala, Pasrur tehsil. According to the police, some unknown accused brutally tortured to death the unknown person, besides, crushing his face badly beyond his recognition. They threw body into a local canal to conceal their sin. Local people found the body. They fished out the body from the canal.

ARRESTS: Police arrested 12 people for bathing in Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal Daska for violating the ban on bathing. The police arrested Taqi, Bilal, Zubair, Bilawal, Arsalan, Imran, Kashif, Naveed, Umer, Bashir Ahmed, Aamir and Nasir. Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.