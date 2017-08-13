DERA GHAZI KHAN - The district police have chalked out a comprehensive plan to maintain law and order on Independence Day and in this connection, at least 600 policemen will be deployed across the district.

According to DPO Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, Elite Force commandoes, Quick Response Force, Special Branch officials, Mohafiz Squad, lady cops and police volunteers will also be there to assist the police in security matters.

He said that all the station house officers (SHOs) will conduct patrol in their respective jurisdiction on Independence Day to maintain law and order.

“Pickets have also been set up at all entry and exit points of the district for checking of the vehicles,” the DPO added.

He said wheelie doers do not deserve leniency and will be dealt with sternly. “One-wheelers will either be fined or sent to jail,” he warned.

He asked parents not to allow their children use motorcycles. He advised the youth not to put others’ lives in danger by performing wheelies on roads.

He directed the station house officers to put the one-wheelers behind bars.