TOBA TEK SINGH - Separate rallies of the PML-N, PPP and a six-party alliance left for Lahore, Chiniot and Faisalabad respectively from Gojra, Kamalia and Pirmahal here on Saturday to join their respective public gatherings. PML-N rallies joined the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s main rally after leaving motorway at Kala Shah Kaku interchange. At Kamalia, two groups of PML-N separately departed for Lahore, one was led by MNA Chaudhry Asadur Rehman and the other was led by MPA Begum Nazia Raheel Gujjar’s husband Sardar Raheel Anwar. The PML-N rally was led by MPA Amjad Ali Javed and at Gojra, the rally was led by MNA Khalid Warraich and MPA Qadeer Awan.

Likewise, the PPP rallies were led by ex PPP district president Neelum Jabbar and city president Khalid Mahmood separately. At Gojra, the PPP rally was led by PPP district Secretary General Mian Islam Abid, and at Kamalia, the rally was headed by Rana Nasim Ahmad. All the PPP rallies joined party’s co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Chiniot public meeting.

An Awam League rally went to Faisalabad to attend a six-parties alliance’ meeting which was addressed by All Pakistan Muslim League head Pervaiz Musharraf through video link from Dubai. Awam League chief Riaz Fatyana led the rally. At Gojra, National Muslim League central chairman Chaudhry Amjad Ali Warraich led his rally towards the same public meeting.

The citizens in all towns of the district witnessed these rallies all the day while the workers of different political parties were chanting slogans for their leaders. It was a unique day when different rallies marched through the bazaars and roads simultaneously however no confrontation was seen between the workers of these parties.