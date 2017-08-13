MULTAN - PTI Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi declared on Saturday that his party will give identity to the residents of South Punjab as he foresees the picture of South Punjab province in the new Pakistan.

Addressing a gathering of residents of NA-148 following the announcement of some notables to join PTI, he claimed that he has convinced Imran Khan and other leaders of the PTI that creation of South Punjab province is very important in the new Pakistan. “We have included new province in our manifesto,” he disclosed. He lashed out at the PPP and PML-N, saying both the parties deceived the residents of South Punjab for getting votes. He claimed that many important personalities from South Punjab would join PTI soon.

He said that the endeavour of PTI against corruption remained successful and soon all corrupt leaders including Nawaz Sharif would turn into a heavy burden on their respective parties. “It’s the turn of ephedrine case after Panama,” he declared. He said that Nawaz Sharif tried to get support from the masses to flee accountability but his attempts would fail and the people would reject him. He said that soon rule of law would be established in the country and merit would be upheld in all fields of life. He said that the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif is first step towards establishment of new Pakistan.

Referring to disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s rally, he said that senior leadership of his party continuously urged him not to take to the path of clash with institutions but he acted upon the advice of his Under-19 team. He warned that Nawaz Sharif is on way to ruin democratic system. “The motive behind his activities is that if he is not in, no one should be in,” he maintained. He said that he could not understand as to what is going on as Nawaz Sharif is leading a protest rally but its participants are doing bhangra. He said that Nawaz Sharif is committing contempt of court and he is provoking the masses against institutions.

He pointed out that the PML-N is in government in the centre and Punjab. “We don’t know whom he is provoking masses to revolt against?” he posed a question. He said that Nawaz Sharif wanted political martyrdom but he would not achieve this goal. He said that Nawaz Sharif’s mandate is a question mark and no one knew which mandate he is talking about. He said that Nawaz Sharif crushed the mandate of Junejo and Benazir Bhutto, support Ziaul Haq and now spoiled state resources on his rally. “It is your government. Work for the betterment of system instead of pretending to be an oppressed,” he suggested.

He said that the way Nawaz Sharif acted is not mere contempt of court but an attack on the court. He maintained that the language Modi and enemies of Pakistan used against Pakistani institutions is being used. He claimed that the election code of conduct is being violated in NA-120 and all resources of Lahore are being utilised through mayor.

He also criticised the PPP and said that if Yousuf Raza Gillani and Raja Parvez Ashraf stand on both sides of Bilawal, how could he talk against corruption. He maintained that these people ruined the PPP. He said that the motive behind holding rallies is to prevent themselves from NAB and other institutions as well as to pressurise the institutions. “Come what may, the court decision will not change,” he asserted.

He condemned PML-N leadership for what he described as their cruel behaviour on killing of a boy by a Nawaz Sharif’s motorcade. He said that the killing of the boy was an accident but no ambulance stopped by him nor was he given treatment. “Instead Capt (r) Safdar further hurt the deceased’s heirs by comparing him with the martyrs of Pakistan movement,” he maintained. He said that another person was killed in Gujrat but no one in PML-N cared about him.