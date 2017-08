Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has prepared the answer to Nawaz Sharif's question that what was the reason of his disqualification.

The party has prepared a pamphlet named ‘Kyun Nikala’ in which there are various reasons behind the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The pamphlet includes the points taken from both JIT report and Supreme Court’s final judgement.

The pamphlets will be distributed by PTI across Pakistan.