Sindh Rangers has vowed to take action against people found involved in violating the ban on aerial firing (celebratory gunfire) and display of arms on the occasion of Independence Day.

“The aerial firing results in loss of precious lives every year on the occasion of different Independence Day events. In the wake of public safety, Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) appeals people to avoid aerial firing and display of arms; otherwise, stern action will be taken against the lawbreakers. The people are appealed to fully cooperate with the law-enforcement personnel,” said a press release issued by Sindh Rangers on Sunday.

The statement came on the eve of the Independence Day.

Celebratory gunfire across Pakistan claims dozens of lives and leaves hundreds wounded every year especially on the occasion of New Year and Independence Day.