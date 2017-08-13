LAHORE - Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif yesterday was accorded a stunning reception on his arrival in the city on the last leg of his marathon rally.

It was not the city, in fact, but far behind in the mid of Shahdara that Nawaz Sharif began to get a rousing welcome by thousands of the party workers, legislators, office bearers and elected members of the local bodies. Everyone in the mammoth gathering wanted to have a glimpse of his beloved leader who was making his homecoming after four days of hectic travelling on GT Road first time after the Supreme Court verdict of disqualification against him in the Panama case.

On arrival at Data Darbar venue, Nawaz Sharif and his caravan was received by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and others.

Amid very tight security, Nawaz Sharif lovers did their best to become glued to the vehicle of the former premier either to get a look of their leader or kiss the four-wheeler as a gesture of solidarity with him. There appeared a sea of heads on both sides of the road from Shahdara to Data Darbar. Escorted by his guards from all around the vehicle, Nawaz Sharif continued to wave to the party workers and also to those who were chanting slogans and waving flags standing on the rooftops of the houses, trees and poles around.

A large of number of enthusiastic workers continued to run, wave or ecstatically dance to the beat of drums in the front and all around Nawaz Sharif’s long cavalcade which had turned larger many times more at this point than it was initially in Rawalpindi. Among the highly charged-up crowd, countless participants were seen busy shooting this historic scene. Nawaz Sharif’s vehicle had to be stopped at short intervals for the reason of interception of his lovers. To maintain security, his Jeep was made bumper to bumper with others in the caravan led by the police vehicles. Mounds of flower petals were showered on Nawaz Sharif’s vehicle and his caravan which also included ministers, party legislators and office bearers. Among them federal ministers, Khawaja Asif, Abid Sher Ali, Rana Tanvir, Ch Birjees Tahir, Mushahidullah Khan, Talal Ch, Anusha Rehman, Marvi Memon, Muhammad Mehdi, Ameer Muqam and others were eminent. Most of the ministers also led sloganeering spell for Nawaz Sharif. At the Ravi Bridge, only VIPs’ vehicles were allowed to move into the city. The rest of the people were asked to move on foot. Khawaja Saad Rafiq who accompanied the main rally leading a motorcycle procession on two-wheelers, reached Shahdara ahead of Nawaz Sharif’s caravan.

It took the rally over five hours to cross from Kala Shah Kaku to Shahdara, a distance of about five kilometres. The distance from Shahdara to Data Darbar was covered in over an hour. Nawaz Sharif spoke briefly at Shahdara, but comprehensively at Data Darbar venue.

Almost the entire crowd in the rally was roaring for Nawaz Sharif while holding his portraits, party flags and images of tigers. In this mega show of power by Nawaz Sharif in his political citadel, the workers expressed their love and bonds with their leader by every means; from wearing the party flag caps to fully clad in green. Hours before arrival of the former prime minister, the Data Darbar venue and the long passage towards Azadi Chowk had become almost jam-packed. Horse dancing was also performed at several places amid long queues of reception camps set by various wings of the party and the elected members, where loud playing of the party songs continued to enthrall the participants.

The entire route up to the speech venue was decorated with the giant-sized portraits of Nawaz Sharif, his posters and banners along with innumerable party flags. Data Sahib is the area housed in NA-120 where Begum Kalsoom Nawaz has been fielded as a PML-N candidate to recapture the seat her spouse, Nawaz Sharif, had won in the May 2013 election. A giant-sized portrait of Begum Sahiba was also placed at some distance from the stage.

Moving at a snail’s pace, it took the former prime minister long before he could come out of the vehicle and had a formal handshaking with those who came to receive him.

For the speech of the former prime minister, a 20-foot-high stage was set in front of Darbar Data Sahib in addition to a central reception camp. A very tight security was put in place and even tighter security was maintained for the persons who got onto the stage with Nawaz Sharif. The huge public gathering during the speech of Nawaz Sharif loudly responded to the commitments he obtained from them on his future line of action. The speech stage was barricaded from all sides for security, but it could not keep the people away from their leader.

The pauses in Nawaz Sharif’s speech were filled by a song “Mian dey naray wajne wajne” which created a tremendous thrill in the audience.

The party matwalas, including a large number of women, had begun to gather at Shahdara and Data Darbar Chowk from the morning. They exhibited extraordinary spirit during the speech of Nawaz Sharif and remained in hangover long even after their leader had ended the speech. On the way to Lahore the former prime minister offered Asr prayers in a factory at Ferozwala. Choppers hovered over the caravan flooded with hundreds of lights and illuminations.

On the arrival of Nawaz Sharif, a camel and several goats were slaughtered. There was also display of fireworks at various places from Shahdara to Data Darbar. Metro Bus route was cut short to MAO College while Darbar Data Sahib was also closed down for devotees long before the rally’s arrival.

SAJID ZIA, IQTIDAR GILANI & IFTIKHAR ALAM