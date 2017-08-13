ISLAMABAD - The fresh and regular session of the Senate has been called from August 21st after a break of around two and a half months because of the volatile political situation in the country arising out of the Panama Papers case.

A notification issued by the Senate Secretariat says that the president has summoned the Senate to meet on August 21st at 3pm.

The last regular session of the house was budget session that was summoned on May 26 and ended on June 9.

After that, the government did not summon the regular session because of the Panama Papers crisis as the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) held its 60 days long sittings to probe the offshore wealth of the Sharif family during this time.

After June 9, the Senate held its two special sessions that were called on the requisition of the opposition parties, because they hold majority in the house, to discuss the Panama Papers case and post-Panama verdict situation respectively.

The first session was summoned on July 17th that ended on 20th July and the second was called for two days from August 9 to 10th.