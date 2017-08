At least seven Pakistani pilgrims including two women died of natural causes in Saudi Arabia.

According to details, the deceased have been identified as Shani, Abid Hussain Khan, Muhammad Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Muahmmad Tanzeem, Fareed Khan, Zeenat and Ata Muhammad.

The pilgrims were the residents of Peshawar, Mianwali, Kracahi, Gujranwala, Islamabad, Sargodha and Dera Ghazi Khan.