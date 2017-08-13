PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa remained relatively peaceful during first seven months of the year 2017 in respect of terrorism, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and target killing as compared to the previous decade.

At present, KP is safer as compared to other provinces of the country in term of terrorism and other crimes, which can be easily gauged from the following facts and figures.

Terrorist incidents in the year 2017 remained at the lowest level as compared to the last 10 years. The year 2009 saw the highest number of incidents of terrorism, as a total of 927 cases were reported during the year. The year 2016 remained relatively peaceful in which 274 incidents of terrorism took place. As far as the year 2017 is concerned, so far 90 incidents of terrorism have occurred in the province which is not only the lowest number of incidents per year during the last ten years but also 70 per cent lesser as compared to the year 2009.

Kidnapping for ransom also remained at the lowest level in the current year as compared to the last 10 years. A total of 178 cases of kidnapping for ransom were registered in the year 2009 which was at the highest level. The year 2016 remained peaceful and a total of 16 cases of the nature were reported.

As far as the Year 2017 is concerned, so far only six cases of kidnapping for ransom have been registered which is not only the lowest but 97 per cent lesser as compared to kidnapping for ransom incidents taken place in 2009.

Of target killing, the year 2013 saw the highest number of such incidents and a total of 643 cases had been registered during the year. The year 2016 remained relatively peaceful in which 72 cases were reported. During the current year, only 21 cases of target killing have been registered so far which is not only the lowest count but also 97 per cent lesser as compared to the year 2013.

Similarly, the cases of extortion also took place less in number in the current year as compared to the last ten years .The year 2014 saw the highest number of extortion incidents, as a total of 344 cases were registered during the year. The last year 2016 remained peaceful as far as extortion incidents are concerned in which only 44 cases were registered.

During the current year, so far 18 cases of extortion have taken place which is not only less in number but also 96 per cent lesser as compared to the year 2014.

Beside terrorism and kidnapping for ransom cases, the ratio of other crimes also remained lesser during the ongoing year. The ratio of all nature of other crimes remained lesser as compared to the last 10 years. The ratio of other crimes remained at the highest level in the year 2016. In the 1st seven months of the year 2016, a total of 10,005 cases of other crimes were registered while during the last seven months of the current year, a total of 9,310 cases have been registered which is not only the lowest but also 7 per cent lesser as compared to the last year.

Keeping in view the above facts and figures, at present KP comes out to be safer place as compared to other provinces of the country.