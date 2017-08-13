Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif says terrorists will not succeed in their nefarious designs as the whole nation stands united against terrorism, reported Radio Pakistan.

Strongly condemning the terrorist attack in Quetta at Pishin Stop, he said such cowardly acts of terrorism cannot shake our unflinching resolve against this menace.

Khawaja Asif said the sacrifices rendered by the nation and security forces will not go in vain.

He expressed heartiest condolences with the bereaved families of those martyred in attack in Quetta and prayed for early recovery of the injured.