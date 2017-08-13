BAHAWALPUR - Police claimed to have busted three distillers and recovered a huge quantity of liquor from their possession. A Baghdadul Jadeed Police team raided a house near Chak 7/BC and arrested two distillers identified as Saeed and Umar Riaz with 20 litres of locally brewed liquor. Few of their accomplices managed to escape the scene. In another raid, a distiller identified as Shehzad of Chak 7/BC was arrested with 20 litres of liquor. Police registered cases against the accused and put them behind bars.