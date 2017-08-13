BAHAWALPUR - Police claimed to have busted three distillers and recovered a huge quantity of liquor from their possession. A Baghdadul Jadeed Police team raided a house near Chak 7/BC and arrested two distillers identified as Saeed and Umar Riaz with 20 litres of locally brewed liquor. Few of their accomplices managed to escape the scene. In another raid, a distiller identified as Shehzad of Chak 7/BC was arrested with 20 litres of liquor. Police registered cases against the accused and put them behind bars.

This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 13-Aug-2017 here.