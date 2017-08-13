OKARA - Police claimed to have arrested three persons and recovered more than 860 kites and 22 string rolls during raids in different areas of the district.

According to the A-Division Police, Rizwan of 34/2-R was held with 22 kites and five string rolls near Khan Colony Stop on Faisalabad Road. Another police party raided a shop near a filling station on Faisalabad Road and nabbed Naveed Ahmad with 20 kites and three string rolls. In another raid, at least 817 kites and 11 string rolls were recovered while accused Mehmood Alam managed to escape the scene. Police registered cases against the accused under Kite Flying Act. On the other hand, the B-Division Police, on a tip off, raided and nabbed Ali Hasnain with three kites and a string roll.