Aerobatic teams from Turkey and Saudi Arabia will be performing in the largest ever show by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to mark its 70th anniversary on Monday.

The special appearance of “Solo Turk”, the famous Turkish aerobatic team of Turkish Air Force and the internationally acclaimed “Saudi Hawks” of Royal Saudi Air Force alongside PAF aircraft will add colours to the mega event.

The members of the two teams in a media interaction on Sunday expressed happiness to be part of Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations.

“We will hold demo flight in order to show infinite brotherhood between Turkish and Pakistani nations,” Emrah Bayri, First Lieutenant of Turkish Air Force and a member of Solo Turk team told media.

He said Solo Turk team consisted of two pilots, Captain Erhan Gunar and Captain Serdar Dogan, who would fly the demo aircraft in sequence, supported by 11 personnel.

“During the show, Solo Turk pilots will put the aircraft to limits of plus 9 G's to negative 3 G's by the support of a very powerful engine of F-16C. Flares dispensed by the aircraft will enhance the visualisation of the demo accompanied by smoke-winders at its each tip,” he added.

He said it would be his team's effort to put a better show on the stage for the spectators. “All the maneuvers are improved by our pilots, who have the high standard of education. The whole show has been developed without a support of any other demo team. Surely, we can say this is belonging to our nation,” he remarked.

Erhan and Serdar said they were very happy to become part of Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations. Col Mousa Al, who is heading the internationally acclaimed, “Saudi Hawks” of Royal Saudi Air Force said, “We feel honoured and happy to be here to take part in Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations."

“Our team consists of six pilots. We are glad to be part of these celebrations,” he added.

Besides the two teams, JF-17 Thunder will also be performing in the much-awaited air show. Mirage, SAAB-2000, and Augusta-139 from PAF, while MI-17 and PUMA helicopters from Army Aviation would also perform during the show in Islamabad, whereas, F-16, PAF aerobatics team Sherdil, P-3C Orion, Z-9, Alouette-III and Sea King helicopters would mesmerise the audience at Sea View Karachi on August, 14.