KASUR - A woman was tortured to death by in-laws while a minor died after he was administered wrong vaccine at Kasur DHQ Hospital here other day.

Ghulam Muhammad of Kot Piran told the A-Division Police that his cousin Shumaila went to her in-laws’ house in Kot Fateh Din. He alleged that her husband Abbas along with in-laws tortured her to death. Police are investigating.

In another incident, a minor died at DHQ Hospital allegedly due to administration of wrong vaccine. Islam of Basti Naushah Wali took his minor boy Ali Raza to DHQ Hospital where the staff allegedly injected him wrong vaccine. The minor’s condition deteriorated soon after administration of the vaccine and died. The family held the doctors and other staff responsible for the death of their beloved and demanded inquiry into the incident.

BIKER ROBBED

A motorcyclist was robbed of cash and a cellphone near Chunian Rest House.

Faqir Hussain told the Chunian Police that he was on the way to the rest house from Gulanwala when two unidentified dacoits intercepted him at gunpoint. They snatched Rs70,000 and a cellphone from him and fled. Police registered a case against the dacoits and launched investigation.