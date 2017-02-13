SIALKOT - A delegation of 27 foreign diplomats from European, South African, Latin American, Middle East and Asian countries will visit SCCI here today (Monday).

SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta told newsmen that the foreign senior diplomats from 24 countries will discuss the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during a meeting scheduled to be held at SCCI.

The diplomats will also visit several leading sports goods, surgical instruments and leathers goods manufacturing industrial units under the supervision of senior officials of Pakistan Foreign Services Academy amid tight security.

He added that the foreign diplomats will also witness the production process and international standard craftsmanship of Sialkot-based artisans.