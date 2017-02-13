ISLAMABAD: A roadside bomb attack has killed three security personnel in South Waziristan tribal region, according to reports.

As per army statement, the three Frontier Corps soldiers were critically wounded by an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during a search operation in Zarmilan area of South Waziristan on Sunday night. They died of wounds on Monday.

The TTP spokesman Mohammad Khorasani have claimed responsibility for the bomb attack and said in a statement that a planted IED targeted an FC vehicle. TTP also claimed responsibility for attacks on a private TV channel's van in the port city of Karachi last night.

Days before the Karachi attack, the TTP splinter group Jamaat ul Ahrar also issued threats to the media persons in a latest video.

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ch Nisar paid their condolences. PM said, our soldiers have laid their lives in the line of duty and their sacrifices would not be forgotten.