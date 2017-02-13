LAKKI MARWAT: Unidentified kidnappers on Sunday freed Deputy Director Education Fata Mohibur Rehman, officials said.

The officials said Mohibur Rehman was dropped at a town bordering Karak and Bannu districts. The Fata education officer had been abducted along with his son on Saturday from Indus Highway. His son was released later in the day. Police claimed the kidnappers had to free the abducted officer following a search operation in the adjacent localities and enhanced surveillance on the roads leading to the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

“Following the directives of district police officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, police tightened checking at border check posts with neighbouring districts including Bannu, Karak, Tank, D.I. Khan and Mianwali”, the official said, adding that the cops raided suspected hideouts of criminal gangs and other miscreants in the border areas and also established temporary check points on different roads to foil any possible attempt by kidnappers to shift the abducted official to tribal areas.–Ghulam Mursalin Marwat

He claimed that noticing presence of law enforcers and increased patrolling; the kidnappers released the abducted official in the border area and disappeared.

Mohibur Rehman later told police in Serai Gambila police post that four kidnappers had bundled him into their car and took him to an unknown place. “The kidnappers snatched cash, a watch and a mobile phone but they did not torture me”, he told police, saying that the kidnappers left him in a deserted place from where he managed to reach the house of a relative in Naurang town. A police official said efforts were underway to trace and arrest the kidnappers with the help of modern equipment.

====