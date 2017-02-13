KARACHI - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah Sunday visited various ships of foreign navies participating in the multinational Naval Exercise Aman-17.

Upon his arrival, the naval chief was warmly welcomed by senior officers, task group commanders, commanding officers of respective ships and was presented guard of honour by smartly turned out contingents.

The naval chief visited participating ships of Australia, China, Indonesia, Russia, Sri Lanka, Turkey and UK where he held formal interaction with senior officers, task group commanders and commanding officers.

During the discussions with officers onboard, the naval chief highlighted that Pakistan Navy had always been a forerunner in the quest for collaborative security in this region of immense strategic importance and Aman series of exercises were anchored on this concept.

The admiral further expressed that the camaraderie generated herein would grow in future and would bring closer to the mutual goal of regional peace and prosperity. He also appreciated and thanked them for their participation in Aman exercise to fulfill common resolve of “Together for Peace”.

The senior officers, task group commanders and commanding officers of the respective ships highly acknowledged the strenuous efforts of Pakistan Navy by bringing together global navies towards a shared commitment of maritime peace, stability and lawful order at sea.

The Admiral had an informal interaction with the crew of visiting ships and appreciated their professionalism and morale. The naval chief also recorded his remarks in guest books of visiting ships.

Meanwhile, ‘Maritime Economy and Environment’ remained in focus on the second day of the 7th International Maritime Conference 2017 held on ‘Strategic Outlook in the Indian Ocean Region, 2030 And Beyond: Evolving Challenges and Strategies’.

The first speaker of the day, Rear Admiral (r) Pervaiz Asghar expressed his thoughts on “Emerging Opportunities in the Indian Ocean Trade Regime”.

JS Global Bank CEO Kamran Nasir discussed the export opportunities for Pakistan arising out of increased maritime connectivity in the western Indian Ocean region. He was followed by Admiral (r) Dr Jayanath Colombage from Sri Lanka, who dwelt on the issues of ‘Economic Impact of Sustainable Fisheries Management in the Indian Ocean Region’. Dr Ijaz Shafi Gillani, Chairman Gallup Pakistan was the chief guest of this session.

The following session of the day was on the theme of Marine Environment and Ocean Governance in which Dr Wang Dakui from China emphasised on having a cooperative mechanism for Indian Ocean region to deal with environmental hazards and early warning risk assessment. Dr Steen Christensen, from International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), shed light on regional collaboration amongst countries in the Indian Ocean for better coastal management and ocean governance.

Dr Nuzhat Khan from National Institute of Oceanography (NIO)presented a paper on “Marine Protected Areas and Challenges to Local Populace from Conservation and Marine Ecosystem”: Dr. Shahid Amjad from Institute of Business Management discussed medium and long term issues affecting management of sustainable fisheries in Indian Ocean. Abdul Munaf Qaimkhani, deputy inspector general forests was the chief guest of the Session.

The 7th International Maritime Conference is being held in tandem with the 5th biennial multinational Naval Exercise Aman 2017. The events are being attended by more than 36 navies including eminent speakers and delegations from across the globe.