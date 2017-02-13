ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday expressed satisfaction on operational gains, development works and measures for better border security management in South Waziristan.

According to the military’s media wing, General Bajwa spent a day with the troops deployed at forward posts in South Waziristan Agency (SWA).

The army chief was given a briefing on security situation in SWA, border management and rehabilitation of TDPs, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

He said that Pak Army will continue its efforts while also supporting mainstreaming of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) by the government as per aspirations of the local tribes.

The COAS directed to continue focusing on stability operations and socio-economic development for enduring peace in the area.

While interacting with troops, he praised their bravery and commitment which enabled re-establishment of writ of the state in this tribal area along the Afghanistan border.

He also acknowledged and appreciated resolve of tribal brethren and the local administration for supporting the Army’s efforts.

Earlier, on his arrival in the area, army chief was received by Peshawar Corps Commander Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt.

The COAS’s visit to SWA comes after terrorists from Afghanistan side attacked a Pakistani border post in Mohmond two days ago which was repulsed by the security forces by inflicting heavy loss on the terrorists.

Such kind of terrorist attack on Pakistani troops from Afghanistan side has come after a long pause as the security situation has markedly improved after Pakistan Army launched a successful military operation in Fata, killing and flushing out terrorists from there who earlier would launch unrelenting attacks in these areas as well as Peshawar and its adjoining districts.

Zarb-e-Azb operation in Fata, especially the regions close to Pak-Afghan border, was launched shortly after December 16 terrorist attack on Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar in which dozens of innocent students were martyred.

The main focus of the operation was to crush Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), the key affiliate of al-Qaeda that had challenged the writ of the state. Pakistan armed force have not only killed the high profile terrorists but smashed their sanctuaries and networks.

Consequently the entire Fata region and strategic pockets held by the TTP near Pak-Afghan border as well as Afghan Taliban groups including Haqqani Network were either eliminated or flushed out and Pakistan Army reclaimed total control of the territory.

During this operation a few leaders of the TTP fled into Afghanistan, some of them independently and some others with the help of fleeing Afghan Taliban groups. And these fleeing TTP cadres secured safe heavens in Afghanistan’s border regions close to Pak-Afghan border from where they have been launching attacks on Pakistani soldiers and civilians. Prominent among them are TTP chief Maulvi Fazlullah, Moulvi Faqir Mohammad and Mangal Bagh who have been trying to regroup.

On its part, Pakistan have been seeking help not only from the Afghan government but also from the commanders of the US-led NATO forces in Afghanistan in hunting down these terrorists but to no avail.

Security analysts have been highlighting the inability of the Afghan and the US-led forces to manage their side of border and check the infiltration of terrorists into Pakistan.

But Afghan as well as US-led forces are focused on tackling the threat from Afghan Taliban, who have successfully established themselves in various part of Afghanistan and are now operating out from there.

Pakistan on its part has taken appropriate steps to manage the border on its side and it is still maintaining about 200, 000 regular troops and para-military forces in the border areas. It has also established main entry points on the border to curb the cross border movement of terrorists, and this mechanism is having a positive impact on the overall security situation.