SIALKOT - Renowned human rights activist Asma Jehangir said that the Panama Leaks case was a test for the country’s apex court.

Addressing a meeting of the lawyers, public eyes were on the Supreme Court of Pakistan, waiting for its verdict in the Panama Leaks case.

She also stressed a need for removing hurdles in speedy administration of justice, saying that the inordinate delay in justice badly affects the litigants.

Asma added that judges should be deputed for a period of two years. She added that the hearing of cases be ensured on daily basis to speedily dispose of the cases which will be helpful in resolving the problems of common man.

She said that there was a visible reduction in the postings and transfers of the judge on political grounds, adding that the morale of the judiciary has gone up due to the reduction in judges’ transfers and postings on political grounds.

She said, “We have to define the right direction for the national progress, development and prosperity.

FIA RAIDS: The s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) teams caught two illegal money exchanges being run in the local jewellery shops in Pasrur city.

An official said the FIA teams raided the shops in Pasrur city and unearthed two money exchanges being run there by the owners. The FIA has arrested Nasir Mehmood and Tahir and recovered huge amount in national and foreign currencies.

Another FIA team also raided a travel agency in Pasrur city and arrested human trafficker Faisal. The accused was running business of sending the innocent people aboard illegally after taking big amounts from them by showing them the golden dreams of their lucid future in abroad. FIA team also recovered several fake visas of different countries, fake official documents of different embassies, several passports, stickers and embossing machines from there, FIA deputy director added.

FIA Divisional Deputy Director Khalid Anees said that the FIA has sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.

UPLIFT PLEDGED: Federal Minister for Law and Climate Change Zahid Hamid has said that government had approved a multi-billion development programmmee for Pasrur city.

He said the construction work on the development projects would start next month. Talking to local notables at his political office in Pasrur city, he said that the government has allocated special development funds of Rs3.25 billion for the reconstruction and dualization of main Sialkot-Pasrur Road, Rs1.30 billion for the reconstruction of Daska-Pasrur-Narowal Road and Rs350 million for construction of Pasrur-Kalaaswala-Dhoda Road.

He said that the decades-old choked and rusting sewerage pipelines in Pasrur city would soon be replaced under the Pasrur city’s sewerage system rectification plan. He said that the new sewerage pipelines would soon be laid with the reconstruction of all the city roads and streets in Pasrur city with a total cost of Rs1.50 billion. He said a sports stadium and gymnasium would also be established soon at Pasrur city for the promotion of sports, indoor games and other healthy activities.