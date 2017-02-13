BAHAWALNAGAR - Three persons including a child were killed and 20 others including women and children sustained multiple injuries in collision between two passenger buses here the other day.

The police and Rescue 1122 said that the accident occurred on Haroonabad-Faqirwali Road. The police said that reckless driving resulted in the gruesome accident.

The rescuers shifted the injured to Faqirwali Hospital where condition of four of the injured is stated to be critical.

The police have launched investigation into the incident.