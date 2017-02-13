BUREWALA - A local court acquitted three staffers of the THQ Hospital of gang rape charges.

The THQ Hospital administration lauded the court decision, dubbing the case a conspiracy which was foiled the court. The hospital management termed verdict of the case victory of the law.

According to lawyer, Muhammad Ramzan, Maqbool Ahmed and Mohsin Ali were booked by the Model Town Police on November 13, 2014, on the complaint rickshaw driver Abdul Rehman. He alleged that his wife was gang raped by the staffers at THQ Hospital.

In light of evidence, Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Ghafoor Ch acquitted the staffers as the application failed to prove the allegations.

Later, addressing a press conference, THQ Hospital doctors - Khalid Mehmood Ch, Munir Ahmed Sandho, Tasawar Hussain Malik and Uzair Ahmed said that the court’s decision is moral victory of the staffers. They said that the bogus case was a conspiracy against the staffers which has been foiled after the court verdict.