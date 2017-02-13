QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Mohammad Khan Achakzai has said that completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will bring economic, trade and social changes at a large scale in the region.

He was talking to the Australian High Commissioner in Pakistan, Margart Adamson who called on him at the Governor House in Quetta.

The Governor said that Pakistan and Australia are enjoying good friendly ties since long and these mutual ties could further be strengthened through enhancing cooperation in different sectors.

Muhammad Khan Achakzai added that the mountain ranges in Balochistan are being given the status of National Park so that the wildlife and botanies found in them could be preserved.