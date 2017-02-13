SADIQABAD - Dangling electricity wires in Basti Mewati have been posing potential threat to the residents, unveiling the indifference and inefficiency of both the Mepco and TMA.

The residents protested against the Mepco authorities for not addressing their long-standing problem.

Talking to media, Akram, Imam Deen, Maqsood Ahmed, Abdul Aziz and Nawab Deen said that they have submitted applications to the Mepco officials time and again regarding upgrade and management of the electricity wires but no step could be taken so far by the authorities. They said that children play in the streets under potential threat of being electrocuted. They said that many women, children and elderly persons have got electrical shocks from the wires while the wires have also deprived many residents of their cattle. They demanded the authorities to look into the matter and address their problem as soon as possible.

Attack on Basra condemned

The PPP office-bearers condemned the attack on the party South Punjab general secretary and demanded the government to bring the culprits to the book.

In this connection, a large number of PPP workers staged a protest in front of Sadiqabad Press Club to vent off anger against the armed attack on the party leader former MPA Shaukat Basra here the other day.

Addressing the protesters, PPP South Punjab spokesman Rana Tariq Mehmood Khan condemned the attack on Shaukat Basra, saying the attack is an attempt to destabilise democracy. He termed the attack on peaceful protestors a terror act, alleging that the government is at the back of the culprits.

People’s Youth Organisation (PYO) divisional president Mian Faisal said that the PPP does not believe in violence. He said that armed attack on peaceful protestors is intolerable and will be responded in a befitting manner.

PYO district president Khawar Bajwa said that the culprits, belonging to the PML-Z proved that the country is still governed by the remnant of Ziaul Haq. “Protecting party workers is our obligation and the PPP will go to any extent for the purpose,” he pledged.