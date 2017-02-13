SRINAGAR - Eight people were killed in Indian-occupied Kashmir Sunday after a gunbattle broke out between suspected rebels and the Indian army.

The gunmen were hiding in a south Kashmir village when the military and police surrounded it and a firefight broke out.

"Four attackers were killed and four weapons were recovered from the encounter site," army spokesman in Srinagar, Col Manish told AFP. "Two soldiers were also martyred and three injured during the encounter."

Two civilians, including the son of the owner of the house in which the militants were hiding, also died, police told AFP.

Clashes occurred between government forces and protesters in the aftermath of the battle and at least 25 people were injured including 12 with bullet injuries, authorities said.

Three militants managed to escape, and a heavy police contingent has been deployed in the area "to maintain law and order", police added.

India has blamed Pakistan for stoking violence in Kashmir by supplying fighters and material across the border, but Pakistan has denied these charges.

The violence peaked last year after Burhan Wani, a 22-year-old separatist leader who enjoyed widespread support in the Muslim-majority region, was shot dead by Indian security forces in July.