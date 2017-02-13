KARACHI - Former education minister for Sindh Dr Hamida Khuhro passed away after protracted illness on Sunday morning in Karachi.

Her funeral was held after Asr Prayer and she was laid to rest in Gizri Graveyard.

A historian, politician, professor and writer Khuhro twice served as the provincial minister for education. She was the daughter of Muhammad Ayoub Khuhro, who served as Sindh chief minister before and after creation of Pakistan.

Khuhro belonged to a very influential family which was once considered arch rival of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Khuhro belong to Larkana’s Aqil village.

She secured her PhD in South Asian history from University of London and taught at Oxford University before she joined Sindh University, Jamshoro as a professor.

Being a prolific writer she penned many books such as Sind Through the Centuries, Mohammed Ayub Khuhro: a life of courage in politics, The Making of Modern Sindh: British Policy and Social Change in the Nineteenth Century. She also co-authored Karachi Megacity of Our Times with Anwer Mooraj.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Sunday extended his deepest condolences on the sad demise of former Sindh education minister Dr Hamida Khuhro.

Sympathising deeply with the bereaved family, the prime minister prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the irreparable loss, PM office media wing said in a press release.

He said Dr Hamida Khuhro contributed to history, education and literature and would be always remembered for her matchless contributions. The country has lost a great educationist and literary figure, he added.