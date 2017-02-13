Islamabad High Court (IHC) has banned any kind of celebration in concern with Valentine's Day in the country immediately after a citizen filed a petition.

Justice Shaukat Aziz told the Federal Ministry of Information, Pemra and the Islamabad High Commission to submit their replies regarding the ban.

On the other hand, both print and electronic medias have been warned and ordered PEMRA to send out notifications banning any such promotions.

The petitioner is a citizen Abdul Waheed who maintained in his petition that the ongoing promotions on the mainstream and social media for Valentine's Day are "against Islamic preaching and should be banned immediately."

No public celebration regarding Valentine's day will be tolerated according to the orders.