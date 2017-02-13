RAWALPINDI - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that Pakistan's journey towards durable peace and prosperity was continuing under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

She was talking to reporters after distributing prizes among players of 2nd Shehbaz Sharif T-20 Trophy Championship Cricket Tournament after its final match, which was won the team of UC-27. The Minister said that the menace of terrorism was being overpowered effectively and sports activities were getting momentum. "Pakistan has completed a difficult journey from terrorism to playgrounds under the leadership of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif," she said ,adding, that when PML-N government took over in 2013 around 2,500 incidents of terrorism were occurring in the country, but now the number had been brought down to only 160.

She expressed confidence that Pakistan would progress under the dynamic leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, urging the provincial governments to follow the Prime Minister's vision of progress and development.

The Minister said that duration of loadshedding has been reduced from 17-18 hours a day to 3-4 hours due to prudent energy polices of the government, adding, that record projects had been initiated to meet the country's energy needs.

Marriyum said that people were benefiting from the PM's Healthcare scheme, which was unique in its kind, adding, that it was a gift from the PM to all countrymen.

Now, she said,that the international community was acknowledging Pakistan's economic progress, transparency in departments and efforts to eliminate corruption. In Punjab, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that playgrounds had been set at the union council level where sports activities were in full swing, while contrary to this, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was still planning to prepare feasibility reports for making grounds at the UC level.

The Minister said that the Punjab province was a role model for other provinces because it was progressing under the leadership of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in all sectors including education and health.

She said that if the pace of development continues in the province,it will emerge as the best province not only in Pakistan but the entire region.

She said that the Punjab government had launched an effective solid waste management system, availability of online syllabus from KG to Class 10.

She said that the projects launched by the present government would be completed this year or in 2018.

She said that Balochistan has been given the gift of CPEC, in Sindh motorways, Green line mass transit system and clean drinking water projects are under construction while in KPK motorways projects are being executed at very fast speed.

She said that the government wants that other provinces should make progress like Punjab.

The Minister congratulated former Parliamentarian Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, MPAs Raja Hanif and Tahira Aurangzeb for promoting the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and CM Shehbaz Sharif's vision of progress and prosperity, besides engaging the youth in healthy activities.

She also congratulated the winner team of UC-27 and Runner up UC-21 for achieving top positions in the 49-match championship.