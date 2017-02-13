LAHORE - Mr Sudheendra Kulkarni, chairman of the Observer Research Foundation, which is one of India’s leading think tanks, will speak on Pak-India relations at a local hotel today.

He will be addressing a roundtable discussion on “Pak India Relations — the way forward” arranged by the Pakistan Forum headed by Mian Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, former foreign minister of Pakistan.

A good number of diplomats, retired military officers, journalists, intellectuals, educationists and civil society activists are expected to participate in the discussion.

It may be recalled that Mr Sudheendra Kulkarni was a close confidante and adviser of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and is considered very close to the former deputy prime minister and the leader of the opposition Mr LK Advani. He also remained closely involved with the Pakistan-India dialogue during Mr Vajpayee’s tenure.

Mr Kulkarni is a strong defender of the rights of Muslims and other minorities in India and has often faced the wrath of extremist elements as a result.

It is pertinent to mention here that when Mr Kasuri was in Delhi in 2015 in connection with the launch of his book. ‘Neither a Hawk Nor a Dove’, the Shiv Sena, a fundamentalist Hindu organisation warned Mr Kasuri not to land in Mumbai to launch his book there on the invitation of Mr Sudheendra Kulkarni or he would have to ‘face the consequences’.

They also threatened Mr Kulkarni who had invited Mr Kasuri on behalf of the Observer Research Foundation to launch his book in Mumbai to cancel the invitation. Mr Kulkarni refused to succumb to the Sena’s warnings. When Mr Kasuri landed at Mumbai airport, it was surrounded on all sides by thousands of Shiv Sena’s workers. He, however, managed to leave the airport due to heavy police protection.

The Shiv Sena then decided to vent its anger at Mr Kulkarni. They attacked him at his residence, beat him up mercilessly, and plastered black paint on his face. Despite this, Mr Kulkarni decided to go ahead with the book launch in the evening with his face painted black.

The picture became iconic at that time and created a sensation not just in India but worldwide leading to widespread condemnation of Shiv Sena’s hooliganism.

The incident provided the incentive to civil society in India to react to such tactics and a large number of Indian academics, historians, artists, scientists and celebrities decided to return their awards. This is Mr Kulkarni’s first visit to Lahore after the Mumbai incident.