KASUR - Though the government has conducted local bodies’ elections on the orders of the Supreme Court, it seems reluctant to transfer power to the UC chairmen.

UC Chairmen - Mehr Latif, Sardar Dogar, Abdul Sattar, Sardar Liaqat and Mobeen Ghaznavi stated while taking to media here the other day.

They said that the orders regarding transfer of power to the local bodies’ representatives are only in papers and nothing is being happened practically. They alleged that the rulers consider the transfer of authority to the LB representatives harmful for stability of their ‘kingdom.’ “The rulers will get nothing from this strategy except losing public trust in the government,” they pointed out.

STREETLIGHTS’ NON-FUNCTIONING IRK CITIZENS

Constructed with billions of rupees, Kasur Bypass is unable to facilitate citizens due to non-functioning of streetlights.

During a survey, residents of different areas told this correspondent that they find it very difficult to travel on the road at night due to non-functioning of streetlights. They said that the administration does not take care of the streetlights which results in their non-functioning. They demanded the government to take notice of the situation and address their problem.