KASUR - The Lahore High Court Inspection Judge inaugurated newly-built building, consisting of guardian and family courts here the other day.

During his visit to Kasur city, LHC Inspection Judge Atir Mehmood attended the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected office-bearers of Kasur Bar Association. Justice Atir Mehmood also went to Kasur District Jail and expressed his satisfaction over affairs of the prison. District and Sessions Judge Muzaffar Ali Shah, senior civil judge Ayesha Rasheed Awan and civil judge Ahmed Zia accompanied him.