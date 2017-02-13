MANDI BAHAUDDIN - Political parties have started preparations for next general elections likely to be held in 2018 with holding of public and corner meetings.

PML-Q will kick of campaign with a public meeting that would be held at Saida Sharif, the native village of MNA Mumtaz Tarar on February 18.

The party workers are contacting voters almost in every village and town for making the event historical. Ch Pervaiz Elahi and other party leaders will address the gathering. People often talk and praise development work completed during the tenure of Ch Pervaiz Elahi’s tenure as Punjab chief minister.

Local leaders of other main stream parties have also rehabilitated their offices and outhouses where their supporters and workers gather and show their support. During the last elections, the PML-N had swept the elections as it won two national and five provincial seats.

However, the elected MNAs disappointed public as promises made during the elections campaign were not fulfilled. However, during 2016, Kisan Package and construction of new roads and repairing of old roads improved the image of the government and especially Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Power loadshedding was also reduced gradually that created positive impact on the public. PPP position is weak and its leaders have to do take extra efforts to restore public confidence in party leadership at all the levels,” local people said. The PTI has gain considerable popularity but it needs more followers to win elections, they said.