FAISALABAD - State Minister for Water and Power Abid Ali Sher said on Sunday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will get a clean chit in Panama case, reported a private TV channel.

The PML-N stalwart leader also launched a diatribe the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman while talking to the mediamen.

He said that there should be a museum for PTI members, where their mummies should be kept.

He said that PM Nawaz would go to the people after getting a clean chit in the Panama case, predicting that people would drag Imran Khan on roads after some time.

Abid Sher Ali also discussed the cricket controversy and said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should do training of the players as most of them come from uneducated backgrounds.

MINOR FOUND DEAD: The police recovered body of a two and a half-year-old girl from nullah here on Sunday.

Police said that passersby spotted the body and informed the police, which rushed to the spot and shifted the dead body of the two and half-year-old girl from Saim Nullah to hospital for post-mortem and identification.

The police have registered a case and started search for heirs of the deceased girl.