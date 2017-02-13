OKARA - Hundreds of the PPP workers took out a protest rally in front of Okara Press Club against armed attack on PPP leader Shaukat Basra here the other day. On the occasion, local PPP leaders - Rana Shakil, Ahmed Salehria, Shahid Saleem Nonari and Asif Baloch addressed the protesters, saying that attack on PPP leader is condemnable.

They demanded the government to arrested the culprits behind the attack and provide requisite security to the political leaders.