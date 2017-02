LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold public meetings in Attock and Sargodha.

In Attock the public meeting will be held on 19th of February while public meeting in Sargodha will be held on the 24th of February. PTI chairman Imran Khan will be addressing these public meetings in the two cities.

Public meetings are being held by PTI as part of its ongoing public contact movement and campaign to create public awareness against corruption.