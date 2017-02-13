QUETTA - The three-day annual religious congregation of Sunni preachers, known as Tablighi Ijtima, ended in Sibi on Sunday with prayers of seeking God’s help for safety of Pakistan and entire Muslim Ummah, besides finding a way out for Kashmir and Palestine issues.

Over three lakhs people participated in the Sibi three-day annual religious congregation. More than 300 preaching groups were dispatched to different parts of the country and abroad for preaching Islam after the collective Dua.

Delivering his last speech in the final session of the gathering on Sunday morning, renowned cleric Maulana Qari Habibur Rehman said that Muslim Ummah must adhere to the golden principles of Islam and distancing them from these principles would create problems for them. He said Quran and Sunnah were the only panacea to all woes of the masses.

He said all these problems could only be solved by forging unity among Muslims and the purpose of the congregation was to unite people by adopting Quranic teachings. Qari Habibur Rehman added that Islam was a complete code of life and determined how to lead a life in the light of Quran.

The participants resolved to convey the message of Islam to every nook and corner of the world and spearhead efforts for unity of the Muslim Ummah.

Before ending the three-day annual religious gathering, prominent scholar Qari Habidur Rehman offered collective Dua for the stability, safety and sound economy of Pakistan, freedom of Kashmir, Palestine and other Muslim countries and end of brutalities on Muslim Ummah all over the world.

The law enforcement agencies rendered valuable services during the three-day gathering and no untoward incident was reported in the Ijtima.

The mammoth gathering after dispersing caused a traffic mess on Bolan Pass and Mach and preachers’ vehicles stuck there for long hours till the traffic flow was restored.