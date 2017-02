At least three Pakistan Army soldiers, who were injured in Indian firing across the Line of Control (LoC), succumbed to injuries, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public relations (ISPR).

"Three Pakistani soldiers succumb to wounds," said the military’s media wing.

The incident occurred in the Thoob sector of Bhimber district.

The ISPR statement added that Indian forces also suffered casualties in the latest incident of cross-border firing.