PESHAWAR - Two boys of a shepherd family died and a girl sustained injuries in a ‘toy’ bomb blast in Buner District on Sunday morning.

According to police, the boys, residents of Khaista village, while grazing sheep in far-off mountains found a hand grenade lying in the fields. Considering it a toy, they started playing with it and accidentally set it off, resulting in their death on the spot, police said.

The two brothers were identified as Sultan Zaib, 18, and Gul Zada, 15, while their seven-year-old female cousin was rushed to a nearby hospital with multiple injuries.

Buner District Commissioner Zariful Maani while confirming the deaths said the incident was being investigated from different angles.

The village is close to the Swat Valley, where the army sent 30,000 troops in 2009 to battle Taliban fighters led locally by cleric Mullah Fazlullah.

He had taken control of the valley and waged a campaign of violence, including beheadings and attacks on girls’ schools.

Officials say that Fazlullah fled to neighbouring Afghanistan during the offensive. In 2013 Fazlullah became chief of the wider Pakistan Taliban group.

5 SECURITY MEN INJURED IN BAJAUR BLAST

Staff Reporter adds: At least five security personnel were injured in a roadside bomb blast in Bajaur Agency’s Mamond tehsil on Sunday, officials said.

They said that the incident occurred at 10 am in the Damadola locality, some 12 kilometres north-west of Khar, when personnel of the Frontier Crops (FC) bomb disposal unit were busy defusing a remote control bomb planted on a roadside by unknown miscreants.

According to the officials, the blast took place after the personnel had successfully defused another bomb planted in the same area.

Soon after the blast, local residents and a heavy contingent of security force reached the spot and took the injured to the agency headquarters hospital in Khar for treatment.

The security forces and the local administration mounted a search and arrested several suspects. No one had claimed responsibility for the blast till the filling of this report.

ARMS, AMMUNITION RECOVERED IN KHYBER

Staff Reporter adds: Security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a field during a search operation in Ghundi area of tehsil Jamrud on Sunday.

Security officials said the troops of Swat Scouts carried out the search operation and recovered arms and explosive buried in a field. The arms include 33 hand grenades, 17 rocket shells, 4 rocket launchers and large quantity of explosive material.

The forces extended search operation to the surrounding areas. However, no one was arrest, official said.