FAISALABAD - A traffic warden was crushed to death by a dumper truck after he attempted to stop it for rules violation. The police said Muhammad Shafiq was crushed on Bhaiwala Road near Nishatabad area. Warden Shafiq signalled the dumper truck to stop for speed violation, but instead its driver accelerated, hitting and killing Shafiq on the spot. The police pledged to bring the driver to the book.