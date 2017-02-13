At least two people were killed and five others injured in an explosion on Quetta’s Sariab Road, reported Waqt News on Monday.

Police officials said two Bomb Disposal Squad officials (BDS) were killed in on Monday evening while defusing a bomb.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Few hours ago, a deadly blast outside Punjab Assembly in the provincial capital of Lahore killed at least 10 people, including two high-ranking police officials, and injured dozens.

Security in Pakistan has vastly improved in recent years but militant groups such as the Taliban and Islamic State still pose a threat and have carried out mass attacks.