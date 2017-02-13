KASUR - An unborn baby died allegedly after his mother was administered wrong vaccine here the other day.

According to the Sarai Mughal Police, Iftikhar Ahmed, a resident of Halla, told the police that his wife was pregnant and went to the clinic of a quack Dr Zulfiqar. He alleged that the doctor injected his wife a wrong vaccine which deteriorated her condition. She was shifted to Lahore where she gave birth to a dead baby. He alleged that the quack injected wrong vaccine to his wife which caused death of his unborn baby. The police launched investigation.

WOMAN FOUND DEAD

The tortured dead body of a woman was found near a canal in village Bonga Balochan here.

According to the Phoolnagar Police, the woman was thrown near the canal after being killed by unidentified accused. The police shifted the body for autopsy and launched investigation.

On the other hand, Nazir Ahmed, a resident of Changa Manga, sustained critical burns after receiving severe electrical shocks from live electricity wires. He was shifted to Jinnah Hospital Lahore.