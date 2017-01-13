KASUR - At least 44 officials were fined, suspended and fired from the police service on the charge of negligence and indifference to perform duty here.

According to police, DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi fired ASI Javed Gillani on the charge of corruption and constable Shakil for remaining absent from the duty. On the other hand, sub-inspector Asif Ali Shah, ASI Abdul Wahid and constables - Naveed, Abbas, Naveed, Anjum, Amjad Ali and Waseem Ahmed - were suspended for negligence and indifference to their duty. While sub-inspectors - Manzoor Ahmed, Qurban Ali, Kifayat Hussain, Shaukat Ali, Sarvar and ASIs - Yaseen, Rafique, Abdul Wahid, Fateh Sher, Rashid Ahmed, Irshad and Bilal Ahmed were fined on different charges. On the occasion, DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that there is no place for the corrupt and dishonest cops in the police department.