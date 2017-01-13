Muzaffarabad : At least five girl students among a teacher have been killed and 30 other sustained serious injuries when a speeding truck rammed into a school in the area of Bir pani district Bagh Azad Kashmir. .

A truck laden with flour bags while heading to Saddan Galli skidded off the road and rammed into a school from opposite direction killing five girls students including a teacher while 30 other sustained serious injuries. 30 injured have been pulled out of rubble and condition of 4 among them is stated to be critical.

The incident took place due to failure of brakes due to which driver lost the control of truck which penetrated into school building. The police and rescue teams have reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have registered a case and started investigation.